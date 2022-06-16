Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 75.5% of May 2019 traffic levels;

Ecuador and Armenia at 97% and 107% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 188.3% YoY increase in passenger traffic in May 2022, reaching 75.5% of pre-pandemic levels of May 2019.

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021) Statistics May'22 May'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21(1)(2)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,966 1,017 191.6% 14,394 6,476 122.3% International Passengers (thousands) 1,749 418 318.2% 6,873 1,782 285.7% Transit Passengers (thousands) 363 326 11.4% 2,179 1,658 31.4% Total Passengers (thousands) 5,077 1,761 188.3% 23,446 9,916 136.4% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.8 27.6 11.4% 141.4 125.6 12.6% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 61.1 31.1 96.7% 276.2 160.0 72.6% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019) Statistics May'22 May'19(1) % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,966 3,768 -21.3% 14,394 19,047 -24.4% International Passengers (thousands) 1,749 2,332 -25.0% 6,873 11,392 -39.7% Transit Passengers (thousands) 363 621 -41.6% 2,179 3,515 -38.0% Total Passengers (thousands) 5,077 6,721 -24.5% 23,446 33,954 -30.9% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 30.8 35.5 -13.2% 141.4 177.7 -20.4% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 61.1 70.5 -13.3% 276.2 351.7 -21.5%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in May 2022 grew 188.3% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Italy, Argentina and Brazil, boosted by higher traffic demand as a consequence of the lifting of travel restrictions and the re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021, in Argentina and Uruguay. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 75.5% of May 2019 levels, from 73.5% in April. International and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially reaching 75.0% and 78.7% of pre-pandemic levels of May 2019, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 449% YoY and reached 74.8% of May 2019 levels, with international passenger traffic improving to 60.8% of pre-pandemic levels, showing a continued strong recovery from the 6.2% of 2019 levels posted in July 2021, the lowest level of the year. In addition, traffic improved sequentially from the 48.4% and 57.2% reached in March and April, respectively. International traffic YoY comparison continued to benefit from the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the gradual lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic also performed well, reaching 81.3% of May 2019 levels, slightly down from the 84.6% posted in April. Effective April 7, 2022, Covid tests are no longer required and travelers must complete an affidavit form. In addition, foreigners are required to present a Covid-19 health insurance.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 786% YoY and stood at 85.0% of May 2019 levels, a strong sequential improvement from the 68.2% and 78.1% posted in March and April, respectively. Traffic trends are expected to improve further in the coming months as the summer season approaches, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 55.3% YoY, and reached 78.6% of May 2019 pre-pandemic levels, up from the 73.0% recorded in April. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 72% of total traffic, stood at 94.1% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 53.3% of May 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 535% YoY and reached 66.1% of May 2019 levels, up from the 57.9% and 63.4% posted in March and April, respectively. Traffic in Uruguay continues to improve following the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 together with the gradual relaxation of travel requirements.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 112% YoY, reaching 97.1% of May 2019 levels, up from the 88.5% and 95.2% posted in March and April, respectively. International passenger traffic continued to recover reaching pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, which have been seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019 for several months now. Domestic passenger traffic also performed well, reaching 94.1% of May 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 56.9% YoY. Passenger traffic continued performing well, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, at 107.4% of May 2019, improving from the 95.1% and 96.4% recorded in March and April, respectively.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 11.4% YoY and stood at 86.8% of May 2019 levels, or at 87.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to two thirds of cargo volume came from Argentina and Uruguay, which reported volumes at 83.0% and 160.6% of May 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Aircraft movements increased 96.7% YoY and stood at 86.7% of May 2019 levels, or at 90.3% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Aircraft movements in Argentina, which accounted for more than half of total movement, stood at 85.8% of pre-pandemic levels. To note, aircraft movements in Ecuador, Italy, Uruguay and Brazil was above 90% of May 2019 levels and surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 1.4x in Armenia.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

May'22 May'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 2,554 465 448.8% 12,167 3,986 205.2% Italy 666 75 785.7% 2,044 188 985.1% Brazil(2) 1,125 725 55.3% 6,043 3,833 57.7% Uruguay 109 17 535.1% 544 75 628.8% Ecuador 361 170 112.0% 1,607 694 131.7% Armenia 261 166 56.9% 1,041 571 82.2% Peru 142 -100.0% 569 -100.0% TOTAL 5,077 1,761 188.3% 23,446 9,916 136.4%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,729 14,665 7.3% 75,677 66,744 13.4% Italy 1,276 1,277 -0.1% 6,278 5,846 7.4% Brazil 5,301 5,257 0.8% 23,615 25,369 -6.9% Uruguay(3) 4,279 2,989 43.2% 14,527 12,817 13.3% Ecuador 2,858 1,639 74.4% 14,921 7,390 101.9% Armenia 1,322 1,556 -15.0% 6,412 6,243 2.7% Peru 243 -100.0% 1,151 -100.0% TOTAL 30,765 27,627 11.4% 141,430 125,562 12.6% Aircraft Movements Argentina 31,043 13,374 132.1% 144,084 79,649 80.9% Italy 7,007 2,076 237.5% 22,799 5,540 311.5% Brazil 11,708 7,528 55.5% 55,929 39,584 41.3% Uruguay 1,996 1,105 80.6% 11,915 4,384 171.8% Ecuador 6,711 3,972 69.0% 31,331 18,746 67.1% Armenia 2,677 1,593 68.0% 10,114 5,913 71.0% Peru 1,440 -100.0% 6,168 -100.0% TOTAL 61,142 31,088 96.7% 276,172 159,984 72.6%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

May'22 May'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 2,554 3,415 -25.2% 12,167 17,909 -32.1% Italy 666 784 -15.0% 2,044 2,940 -30.5% Brazil(2) 1,125 1,431 -21.4% 6,043 7,874 -23.2% Uruguay 109 165 -33.9% 544 984 -44.7% Ecuador 361 372 -2.9% 1,607 1,869 -14.0% Armenia 261 243 7.4% 1,041 1,039 0.2% Peru 311 -100.0% 1,340 -100.0% TOTAL 5,077 6,721 -24.5% 23,446 33,954 -30.9%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,729 18,941 -17.0% 75,677 93,823 -19.3% Italy 1,276 1,100 16.0% 6,278 5,466 14.9% Brazil 5,301 7,611 -30.4% 23,615 39,774 -40.6% Uruguay(3) 4,279 2,664 60.6% 14,527 12,058 20.5% Ecuador 2,858 3,246 -12.0% 14,921 17,875 -16.5% Armenia 1,322 1,492 -11.4% 6,412 6,754 -5.1% Peru 407 -100.0% 1,986 -100.0% TOTAL 30,765 35,461 -13.2% 141,430 177,736 -20.4% Aircraft Movements Argentina 31,043 36,193 -14.2% 144,084 187,636 -23.2% Italy 7,007 7,500 -6.6% 22,799 28,516 -20.0% Brazil 11,708 12,965 -9.7% 55,929 66,430 -15.8% Uruguay 1,996 2,202 -9.4% 11,915 13,914 -14.4% Ecuador 6,711 6,926 -3.1% 31,331 34,396 -8.9% Armenia 2,677 1,944 37.7% 10,114 9,014 12.2% Peru 2,798 -100.0% 11,827 -100.0% TOTAL 61,142 70,528 -13.3% 276,172 351,733 -21.5%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

