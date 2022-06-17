Taiwanese analyst TrendForce said it expects global energy storage capacity to reach 362 GWh by 2025. China is set to overtake Europe and the United States is poised to become the world's fastest-growing energy storage market.In recent years, the global installed capacity of wind and solar has shown steady growth and now energy storage is expected to follow in their footsteps. According to Taiwanese analyst TrendForce, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery storage has significant advantages over other technologies and is becoming the primary installed capacity of new energy storage around the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...