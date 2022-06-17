- (PLX AI) - Skanska is facing headwinds that could imply 18% downside to earnings consensus for this year, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their underperform recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target cut to SEK 160 from SEK 231
- • Skanska is experiencing cost inflation and rising interest rates, and the stock remains challenged despite already having been under pressure this year, BofA said
- • Rising costs may lower underlying margins in construction, while the Swedish residential market is showing the first signs of reversal, BofA said
- • Skanska shares were down 1.4% in Stockholm in late morning trading
