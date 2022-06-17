Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) is pleased to announce that, at the Company's annual and special general meeting held on Monday, 13 June 2022 (the "Meeting"), all resolutions proposed, as set out in the Company's management information circular dated 17 May 2022, were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

The Company's financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report thereon, were presented to the Shareholders for review at the Meeting. No vote by the Shareholders was required with respect to this matter.

The resolutions approved by the Shareholders are as follows:

Shareholders unanimously re-elected Craig Wiggill, Rory Taylor and Edward Scholtz as directors of the Company for the ensuing financial year;

McGovern Hurley LLP was unanimously re-appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing financial year; and

the Company's amended and restated stock option plan was also re-approved.

The Company's board of directors and management would like to thank all shareholders for their support and confidence.

About Buffalo Coal

Buffalo Coal is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine, the Aviemore East anthracite mine and the Balgray and North Adit anthracite projects in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange ("AltX"), operated by the JSE Limited. Buffalo Coal trades under the symbol "BUF" on the TSXV and "BUC" on the AltX.

Neither the TSXV, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ms Emma Oosthuizen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Emma.Oosthuizen@buffalocoal.co.za

Registered office:

Greytown Road

Industrial Area

Dundee

KwaZulu-Natal

3000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128158