Tokyo, Japan | June 17, 2022

META PYLON announced the world's first feature to encourage NFT holders to participate in the Metaverse. This feature recognizes NFTs held by users as stickers and attaches them to 3D objects to create entirely new NFTs. This is being done through its 5,555 on-chain interactive NFT products that it is offering for mint.

META PYLON is a Japanese NFT that combines street and subculture to create a unique experience of displaying NFTs within the metaverse. By offering 3D cones via NFTs, META PYLON allows users to display their in-wallet NFTs to others, creating a more social experience for all. (How it works)

META PYLON solves NFT art industry-specific challenges

Given how popular the metaverse is becoming and how users are often robbed of the chance to show others their NFT,s META PYLON is looking to solve a unique industry problem.

Typically, when an NFT is purchased by a consumer, it is held only in their wallet and there is little opportunity to show it off to anyone, META PYLON fixes this by offering Pylon NFTs.

These NFTs are the digital cones that other NFTs can be attached to. By attaching the NFT to Pylon, users can create their own original 3D Pylon. It is a completely new way to showcase their NFT collection. Additionally, users can put the 3D Pylon in the metaverse. META PYLON has also prepared an Original Sticker Pack by collaborating with various creators, other NFT Projects, and artists. Each META PYLON owner will get the sticker pack.

META PYLON is a collection (information), a context, and a symbol. Being able to show them off, their inability to be removed and the existence of the sticker is the owner's status. META PYLON is a metaphor for the owners in the Metaverse.

META PYLON creates a new potential market

META PYLON is trying to create new demand in the current market, which is dominated by collection NFTs such as PFPs, by offering an object of affixing NFTs. Combining multiple NFTs to create new NFTs will drive the trend. In near future, META PYLON will create real pylons with NFT stickers not only in the Metaverse, but also in the real world, and deploy them to users. The world of META PYLON will be completed by existing back and forth between the Metaverse and the real world.

META PYLON will become available for purchase from July 2022.

About META PYLON

META PYLON is armed with NFT studio "WoOLTRAKEY", The team includes a collage artist Q-TA who has previously worked on Gucci's GucciGram project and the Disney campaign, 'Alice Through the Looking Glass'.

As per management, the vision of META PYLON is for it to become "a symbol of creativity, culture, and freedom". "WoOLTRAKEY" will collaborate with many NFTs and creators through META PYLON to provide various ways to play with the community by extending it in real space and in the metaverse."

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaPylon

