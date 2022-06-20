DJ HPS Home Power Solutions joins the UN Global Compact

Berlin, 20 June 2022 - HPS Home Power Solutions (HPS), the world's leading provider of green hydrogen-based year-round electricity storage for buildings, has joined the UN Global Compact, the world's largest and most important initiative for sustainable and responsible corporate governance. In doing so, the company not only commits to sustainable values, but also pledges to respect and promote the Ten Universal Principles in the areas of human rights, labor standards, environment and anti-corruption. Furthermore, the company follows the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. HPS has committed to report annually on its sustainability progress. "With the picea year-round electricity storage system, we are making an important contribution to the energy transition and climate protection. Its use enables private households and businesses to secure their power supply largely via renewable energy all year round. In addition to our environmental and climate goals, we are also particularly committed to our social responsibility. Joining the UN Global Compact is therefore a logical step. We thus reaffirm our holistic approach to sustainable action," explains Zeyad Abul-Ella, founder and CEO of HPS. The UN Global Compact was founded in 2000 on the initiative of the UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Today, the UN initiative has over 19,000 members across all sectors and organizations from politics, business and civil society. In Germany, the number of member companies exceeds 740. About HPS Home Power Solutions AG HPS is the world leader in the development and production of year-round electricity storage systems based on green hydrogen for homes, multi-family houses and commercial properties. HPS addresses important areas of the transition to green energy with its highly innovative picea year-round electricity storage system. Users can generate and store carbon-free energy to supply buildings with electricity and heat throughout the year. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2014 by Zeyad Abul-Ella and Dr. Henrik Colell and stands for reliability, independence and sustainability in decentralized energy systems. For more information, visit: www.homepowersolutions.de. Inquiries to HPS Home Power Solutions AG Nils Boenigk (Public Affairs & Public Relations) Phone: +49 30 235914-704 Email: nbo@homepowersolutions.de

