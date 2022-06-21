Lennox has developed the first prototype heat pump to achieve the US Department of Energy's Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge's standards, about a year ahead of schedule.From pv magazine USA Many Americans are giving heat pumps serious consideration as they try to reduce their dependence on oil and gas. Heat pumps, when combined with low-carbon electricity sources such as solar, can cut greenhouse emissions while saving families as much as $500 a year on their utility bills, according to the US Department of Energy (DoE). One drawback, however, has been the performance of heat pumps ...

