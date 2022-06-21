GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: Global Bioenergies secures first order from Shell for testing volumes of bio-isobutene derivatives

Global Bioenergies secures first order from Shell for testing volumes of bio-isobutene derivatives

Paris, 21 June 2022 - Global Bioenergies has received its first order from Shell, to provide volumes of bio-isobutene derivatives for performance assessment.

Global Bioenergies has focused its strategy on the bioproduction of isobutene as this molecule is one of the main building blocks in the world of chemistry. Its derivatives can be used in a wide range of sectors from cosmetics and fine chemicals to commodities and fuels. The global market of isobutene reaches 15 million tons per year.

Shell plans to explore the possibility of replacing current hydrocarbon-based isobutene and its derivatives with their equivalents from renewable resources, while maintaining the same level of performance. Global Bioenergies brings ready-to-use solutions to industrialists in numerous areas. Such a switch to renewable isobutene could, in the future, allow for up to 70% less CO 2 emissions compared to the hydrocarbon-based equivalent.

Today, Global Bioenergies announces that Shell ordered testing volumes of two bio-isobutene derivatives from Global Bioenergies. Both will be manufactured and delivered in the coming weeks.

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, comments: "The first focus of our Pomacle production unit is to commercialize renewable isododecane in the field of cosmetics. But this unit can also serve other markets, and several prospects from various fields recently asked us for bio-isobutene and derivatives".

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. Its process has numerous applications in specialty chemicals and polymers. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO 2 emissions in the aviation sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

