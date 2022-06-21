Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic 10 Index

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic 10 Index, (Nasdaq Vilnius: OMXB10), which will become effective at market open on Friday, July 1, 2022. The following security will be added to the Index: Enefit Green (EGR1T) The following security will be removed from the Index: Tallinna Vesi (TVE1T) For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch. The OMX Baltic 10 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded securities listed on AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS, and Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic 10 Index Methodology. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Simona Backiene + 370 (616) 01220 simona.backiene@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.