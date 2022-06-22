uniQure Inc.: uniQure Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, June 22, 2022(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the Company granted equity awards to 32 newly hired employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment. The equity grants were approved on April 29, 2022 (the "Grant Date") in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



In the aggregate, the employees received 84,900 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and options to purchase 119,000 ordinary shares of uniQure. Each option has an exercise price of $14.94 per share, the closing price per ordinary share as reported by Nasdaq on the Grant Date. Each option has a ten-year term and will vest over four years from the Grant Date, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in approximately equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters following the first anniversary of the Grant Date. The RSUs will vest over three years, with one-third of the RSUs vesting annually on each successive anniversary of the Grant Date. The vesting of each grant of options and RSUs is subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

