Jupiter Wellness, Inc.: Dr. Andy Goren and Dr. John McCoy Appointed to Senior Scientific Positions at Jupiter Wellness

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) today announced that Prof. Andy Goren, MD, and John McCoy, PhD have joined Jupiter Wellness as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of R&D respectively.

Dr. Goren has over 20 years of experience in research, clinical development, and commercialization of breakthrough therapeutics and diagnostics. He was the founder of Applied Biology whose assets have recently been acquired by Jupiter Wellness. Among the list of many firsts in dermatology, Dr. Goren was the first to develop a clinical genetic test for predicting androgenetic alopecia, the first to discover epigenetic markers predicting anti-androgen therapy response in female androgenetic alopecia, the first to develop a clinical acne vulgaris antibiotic response test based on P. Acnes bacterial genomics, and the first to develop a rapid test for predicting minoxidil response in androgenetic alopecia. Recently he was the leader of a clinical research team that pioneered the use of proxalutamide, and androgen blocking drugs to successfully treat COVID-19. His academic positions include Professor of Dermatology, University of Rome, Medical Advisor and Co-Researcher Trichology Unit, Ramon y Cajal Hospital Madrid, Spain, Visiting Medical Doctor, Department of Dermatology and Venereology, L.T.M. Medical College Sion Mumbai, India, Clinical Research Director, Samel Hospital, Manaus, Brazil, Global Medical Director Hairmore Group Beijing, China, Medical Doctor Skin & Cosmetic Research Dept. Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital Shanghai, China.

Dr. McCoy has over 20 years of clinical and laboratory research experience at many of California's premier institutions, including UCLA, UCSD, and UC Berkeley. He has utilized his strong background in biophysics to develop creative solutions to topical drug delivery. Dr. McCoy led the research and development team at Applied Biology, Inc. since 2011. He has pioneered novel topical formulations for application in dermatology, women's health, and oncology. Recently, Dr. McCoy was a pivotal member of a clinical research team that helped explore the application of androgen blocking drugs as a novel treatment for COVID-19.

"These appointments add world-class R&D expertise spanning concept through clinical development, IP development, and commercialization," said Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer of Jupiter Wellness. "They will greatly enhance our scientific team."

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness translates innovative health science into revolutionary products aimed at skin, hair, sexual wellness, and general health. Our approach is defined by proven mechanisms of action, validated manufacturing processes, and controlled clinical trials. Our development pipeline includes products to address psoriasis, eczema, burns, herpes, cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter Wellness generates revenue from a growing line of over-the-counter skin care products, wellness brands sold through retail channels, and the licensing of our intellectual property and proprietary formulations. For more information, please visit www.JupiterWellness.com.

Investor Contact

Phone: 561-462-2626

Email: investors@jupiterwellness.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding Jupiter Wellness, including, the anticipated timing of studies and the results and benefits thereof. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on each of the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Jupiter Wellness' control. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties and other risks and uncertainties affecting Jupiter Wellness and, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jupiter Wellness' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including Jupiter Wellness' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and future filings and reports by Jupiter Wellness. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the combined company is not currently aware may also affect each of the companies' forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by Jupiter Wellness on its website or otherwise. Jupiter Wellness undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations, or other circumstances that exist after the date on which the forward-looking statements were made.

###

SOURCE: Jupiter Wellness, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705755/Dr-Andy-Goren-and-Dr-John-McCoy-Appointed-to-Senior-Scientific-Positions-at-Jupiter-Wellness