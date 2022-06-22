Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2022 | 18:05
Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index

Stockholm, June 22, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of
the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (OMX Stockholm: OMXS30),
which will become effective at market open on Friday, July 1, 2022. 

The following security will be added to the Index:

Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser. B (SBB B)

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Skanska AB ser. B (SKA B)



For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most
traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed
semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the
OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson
+ 46 (8) 405 61 35
david.augustsson@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the
common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
