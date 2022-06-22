DJ 2CRSi SA: New HPC deployment with SLAC

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: New HPC deployment with SLAC 22-Jun-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New HPC deployment with SLAC

The National Accelerator Laboratory chooses 2CRSi to explore new technologies

Strasbourg (France), June 22, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces it has been chosen by SLAC (Stanford Linear Acceleration Center) National Accelerator Laboratory to provide HPC capabilities.

World-renowned SLAC laboratory, operated by Stanford University for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science, chose 2CRSi Inc., the Group's US subsidiary, to augment their HPC capabilities.

This multiprogram laboratory explores how the universe works at the smallest, largest, and fastest scales and invents powerful tools used by scientists around the globe. With research spanning particle physics, astrophysics and cosmology, materials, chemistry, bio- and energy sciences and scientific computing, SLAC helps to solve real-world problems.

This 2CRSi solution leverages the latest AMD technology and will be delivered and deployed before the end of 2022.

"Having worked with Stanford U in the past, it has been a long-time dream to finally be selected by SLAC Laboratory to work on their HPC Architecture. That our technology and team make a difference for such a prestigious institution proves that 2CRSi competes among the key players in the HPC World. It also represents further testimony that our values of more sustainable, energy-efficient, locally produced hardware can help tackle critical issues linked to COVID, shortages and geopolitical context.", says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSI.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

About SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, originally named Stanford Linear Accelerator Center, is a United States Department of Energy National Laboratory operated by Stanford University under the programmatic direction of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science and located in Menlo Park, California.

SLAC research centers on a broad program in atomic and solid-state physics, chemistry, biology, and medicine using X-rays from synchrotron radiation and a free-electron laser as well as experimental and theoretical research in elementary particle physics, Astro particle physics, and cosmology.

For further information: https://www6.slac.stanford.edu/

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Joseph Gonnachon Simon Derbanne Mathias Jordan Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 + 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 + 33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: New HPC deployment with SLAC

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1381587 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1381587 22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381587&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)