Jupiter Wellness, Inc.: Jupiter Wellness Licenses Minoxidil Booster to Taisho

Taisho to introduce a minoxidil booster developed by Applied Biology to boost minoxidil efficacy for Androgenetic Alopecia patients that do not respond to minoxidil

The minoxidil sulfotransferase enzyme booster (SULT1A1) was acquired by Jupiter Wellness in an acquisition of assets that included issued patents, patent applications, products, clinical trial results, and licensing agreements from Applied Biology

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2022 / Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) and Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd (TYO:4581) today announced that Taisho Pharmaceutical has entered into a license agreement for Jupiter Wellness's minoxidil booster for the Japanese market.

Minoxidil is the only US FDA-approved topical drug for the treatment of common hair loss (androgenetic alopecia). Although there are racial and geographical differences, minoxidil is clinically effective in 30-40% of patients. Applied Biology scientists discovered that minoxidil efficacy is dependent on the minoxidil sulfotransferase enzyme (also called SULT1A1) found in hair. After the breakthrough discovery, Applied Biology scientists developed a novel adjuvant minoxidil treatment, the Minoxidil Sulfotransferase Enzyme (SULT1A1) Booster, that demonstrated in clinical trials to increase minoxidil efficacy (Dhurat R, Daruwalla S, Pai S, Kovacevic M, McCoy J, Shapiro J, Sinclair R, Vano-Galvan S, Goren A). The Minoxidil Sulfotransferase Enzyme (SULT1A1) Booster significantly improves response to topical minoxidil for hair regrowth (J Cosmet Dermatol. 2022 Jan;21(1):343-346. doi: 10.1111/jocd.14299. Epub 2021 Jun 25. PMID: 34133836).

In a bid to help hair loss patients in Japan, Taisho Pharmaceutical, the largest minoxidil manufacturer, and a leader in hair therapies in Japan is now planning to support hair loss patients with this breakthrough adjuvant therapy to topical minoxidil.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Founded in 1912, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (https://www.taisho.co.jp/global/), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan is a pharmaceutical company developing both Rx and OTC pharmaceuticals. Taisho has a strong presence in OTC categories, with the No.1 sales in Japan and the 7th largest in the world. Taisho has various well-known products, and they are widely accepted by consumers. RiUP is one of such famous brands, and as the first Minoxidil hair loss product in Japan, it has over 80% of the market share in Japan. Taisho continuously aims for further innovation to improve consumers' health.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness translates innovative health science into revolutionary products aimed at skin, hair, sexual wellness, and general health. Our approach is defined by proven mechanisms of action, validated manufacturing processes, and controlled clinical trials. Our development pipeline includes products to address psoriasis, eczema, burns, herpes, cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter Wellness generates revenue from a growing line of over-the-counter skin care products, wellness brands sold through retail channels, and the licensing of our intellectual property and proprietary formulations. For more information, please visit www.JupiterWellness.com.

