Donnerstag, 23.06.2022
WKN: 884637 ISIN: GB0003292009 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
23.06.2022 | 17:13
Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust: How ICGT gave investors market-beating returns

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust: How ICGT gave investors market-beating returns

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust: How ICGT gave investors market-beating returns 23-Jun-2022 / 15:40 GMT/BST

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A with Mark Thomas on ICG Enterprise Trust plc |

How ICGT gave investors market-beating returns

ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Analyst at Hardman & Co Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark gives us a summary of his report entitled 'FY22: you couldn't ask for more', talks us through the company strategy, the results and the outlook.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1382735 23-Jun-2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2022 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
