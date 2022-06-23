VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced successful participation at Embedded World 2022, as the favorable reaction from attendees validated VIA's technical leadership. The event took place from June 21 to 23, 2022 at Nürnberg Messe in Nuremberg, Germany.

Jürgen Eichner, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of VIA optronics AG, commented, "The Embedded World has been a really great event for VIA. Visitors to our booth were enthused by our demonstrations, which showed our sophisticated technology and our competencies, from our optical bonding over touch sensor and camera technology to our fully interactive display systems. We experienced very strong interest in our products and engaged with many new potential customers which further confirms our position in the market and the high quality of our products."

VIA's solutions meet the needs of multiple end markets, including automotive, where superior functionality and durability is a critical differentiating factor. The optimal customized combination of VIA's components and software functionality enables high performance system solutions for next-generation cockpits, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality and high sunlight readability.

About VIA

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Further information on the Company can be found in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report"), which the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at VIA's Investor Relations website, https://investors.via-optronics.com/investors/financials-and-filings/sec-filings/default.aspx.

A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by contacting the investor relations team via the information provided below.

