Ridgewood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - New Jersey-based startup NFT-TiX has announced a partnership with the world-renowned Exit Festival, one of the largest and most popular music festivals in Europe.

The partnership will allow NFT-TiX to power the festival's ticketing system, moving away from the traditional ticketing providers that have been used in the past to a more efficient and secure blockchain-based system.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Exit Festival, a two-time winner of Europe's 'Best Major Festival' award," said NFT-TiX Founder and CEO Emil Ljesnjanin. "This is a huge vote of confidence in our platform and our ability to provide a better ticketing experience for both festivals and fans."





NFT-TiX, which announced its launch in May, is a new type of ticketing system based on blockchain technology and aims to disrupt the existing ticketing industry. It allows event organizers to create and sell NFT tickets directly to fans without the need for intermediaries.

"The current ticketing landscape is needlessly complex and often unfair to both fans and artists," Ljesnjanin said. "Our platform streamlines the ticketing process and empowers both festivals and fans by giving them more control over the ticket buying experience."

The annual festival, whose 21st edition will take place on July 7th in Novi Sad, Serbia, attracts tens of thousands of visitors worldwide and features some of the biggest names in music.

NFT-TiX says visitors can now use NFT-TiX to buy tickets directly from its platform. Like the traditional ticketing system, NFT-TiX offers various tiers of tickets, including Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

But it's the security and transparency that NFT-TiX offers that is most appealing to festival organizers. Through the power of smart contracts, NFT-TiX can track and verify every ticket, eliminating the need for paper tickets or will-call lines.

"This is a game-changer for the festival industry," Ljesnjanin said. "We can finally put an end to ticket fraud and scalping, and fans can be confident they're getting the tickets they paid for."

NFT-TiX says the partnership with Exit Festival is just the latest in a string of recent successes for NFT-TiX. The startup has also partnered with United Music Events and the Garden of Dreams Festival and is in talks with several other festivals and venues around the world.

"The interest in our platform has been overwhelming," Ljesnjanin said. "We are extremely excited about the future of NFT-TiX and the impact we can have on the live music industry."

About NFT-TiX?

NFT-TiX is a new ticketing system based on blockchain technology that aims to disrupt the existing ticketing industry. It allows event organizers to create and sell NFT tickets directly to fans without the need for intermediaries. NFT-TiX says no knowledge of coding is required. It is headquartered in New Jersey, USA.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nft-tix.com/

