San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Applications are open through July 8, 2022, for the latest cohort of the People Leader Accelerator program (PLA). This is a selective, application-only, cohort-based development program for top HR professionals.

Similar in rigor and quality to an executive MBA, People Leader Accelerator is a 16-week development program with an active peer community and a lifetime of ongoing support. The program seeks to bridge the gap between theoretical concepts of HR provided by university courses and existing professional certification programs that are perceived as low quality.

The flagship PLA program is offered twice each year, and admission to the program is on an application-only basis for an intimate cohort of 8-15 students. There are 4 dedicated faculty members and 6 subject matter experts who work closely with each cohort through curated readings, reflective case study homework, small group live discussions, 90-minute interactive general sessions, faculty office hours, and 1 on 1 mentoring.

Over 16 weeks and more than 100 curriculum hours, participants hone the skills they need to prioritize their limited time and resources, build a scholarly foundation with exposure to relevant research, and receive individualized guidance regarding the processes and programs of their organizations. They benefit from the personal attention they get from faculty who coach them on the practical and academic aspects of their role in live sessions, offer vendor recommendations, and share market intelligence. The learning does not end when the program finishes. Members of the cohort get access to an ongoing alumni community. Given the intimate nature of this program, participants typically develop close, trusted relationships with their peers and continue to communicate with each other through a private Slack workspace.

Commenting on the program, Andrew Bartlow, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of People Leader Accelerator, said, "Most opportunities available to HR professionals for further education are limited to one-way webinars hosted by talking heads or university-based certificate programs that have little grounding in the practical realities of the workplace. The intimate cohort size, individual attention, and thoughtful mix of academic and practical components are the clear advantages we offer - and the quality of this community is second to none. Through PLA, a small group of HR leaders interact closely with other people in similar roles at similar organizations who are experiencing similar challenges. Our participants build strong relationships that carry on for the rest of their careers."

The cutoff date for accepting applications is July 8, and the first live session is scheduled to be held on August 4, 2022.

