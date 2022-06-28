"An unmissable event for insurance senior management keen to discuss the concept of tomorrow's insurance."

Earnix, a global provider of real-time AI-driven rating, dynamic pricing, product personalisation, and fully operationalised telematics solutions for Insurance and Banking, will join insurance industry leaders on June 30th, as they gather at Le Grand Forum D'Assurance ("The Great Insurance Forum") at L'Orangerie d'Auteuil, Paris.

Sammy Krikler, Founder and Chief Insurance Officer, Earnix, will address the conference at 11.30 a.m. CET on the topic of: "How real-time pricing is creating new possibilities in insurance." His presentation will outline the value of intelligent insurance operations. It will include insights on informed decision-making at all levels of the organisation by operationalising advanced analytics; and how to launch products rapidly with precise measurement, and with proactive engagements that deliver highly contextual, relevant, and strategic offers.

"We are delighted to be an official partner of this prestigious event which brings together top players and influencers in the insurance industry," says Adrian Coupland, recently appointed Head of Sales, Insurance, EMEA, for Earnix. "For its 18th year, the event has been entirely remodeled, reflecting the seismic changes that this historical traditional industry is undergoing. We look forward to engaging with our peers to discuss the current and future shape of the industry, which is one of the oldest in the world and which really lies at the heart of humanity as a whole," he added.

Le Grand Forum D'Assurance offers a day of prospective reflection on the future of insurance, and a unique opportunity to discover the vision of leaders on the challenges of the sector including transformation of business models and the evolution of traditional markets and new markets.

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical solutions that are composable and intelligent and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run. Its solutions unlock value across all facets of the business, breaking away from the status quo imposed by legacy monolithic, inefficient systems.

Earnix's solutions offer systemised, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. It has been innovating for Insurers and Banks since 2001 with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. For more information please visit: earnix.com.

Connect with Earnix via Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Read the Earnix Blog.

Event Details:

Vist Earnix at L'Orangerie d'Auteuil, Paris, 2 Bd d'Auteuil, 75016 Paris From: 0830 hrs 1700 hrs

Métro ligne 10; Porte d'Auteuil

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005422/en/

Contacts:

Jena Murphy

pr@earnix.com