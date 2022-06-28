Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list SENSO on June 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SENSO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 28, 2022.





Aiming to build the most advanced digital metaverse, Sensorium Galaxy takes digital communications and entertainment into the future through its next-generation social VR platform. Its native token SENSO will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a digital metaverse where users can enjoy a hyper-visual and multisensory experience enhanced by cutting-edge virtual reality and artificial intelligence technology. This opens an infinite realm of entertainment possibilities anchored on high-quality content, dynamic neural network integration and advanced social mechanics, including groundbreaking AI-generated data.

With interactive and immersive digital dynamics at its core, Sensorium Galaxy extends across multiple worlds, including STARSHIP, an intergalactic shuttle where users can interact with each other and enjoy group activities while traveling across the multiple worlds of Sensorium Galaxy; PRISM, the epicenter of music within Sensorium Galaxy where users can attend multiple grand shows by the world's top electronic music artists; MOTION, a mystic underwater space that enables deep connections between users through mindfulness practices.

Sensorium Galaxy's digital infrastructure allows users to access unused senses and unlock a unique content-creating experience using a vast set of tools in a metaverse that cannot ever be disconnected - there's no signing up, logging in or out and no going offline. In addition, users can interact with the metaverse regardless of their preferred platform. From mobile phones to desktops to game consoles, Sensorium Galaxy's mixed reality metaverse is accessible across all types of devices and delivers different degrees of immersiveness accordingly.

Leveraging the world's most advanced emerging technologies (VR/AR/AI) and the increasingly rapid adoption of mixed-reality technology, Sensorium Galaxy creates a unique offering inside one single digital space where, through partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders, users are given the chance to enter an experience without parallel and rethink how they interact with each other and enjoy art.

About SENSO Token

Sensorium Galaxy's seamless integration of real and virtual is further achieved through a digital economy and a decentralized marketplace of which SENSO, the platform's in-currency, is the backbone. This gives Sensorium Galaxy users complete ownership over their creative journey within the metaverse. Tokens have been further integrated into Sensorium Galaxy to include the minting of non-fungible tokens (NFT), control over marketplace operations, and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) regulation.

Based on ERC-20, SENSO currently has a total supply of 700 million tokens after two major token burning events. 70% of the total supply is provided for NFT ticket sales and minting, which will be distributed among 30 concerts for a minimum of 3 years, 3% is provided for research and development, 6% will be used for attracting new artists and partners, 5% is provided for marketing operations, another 5% is allocated for loyalty programs, and the rest 10% is provided for human talent & motivation packages.

The SENSO token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 28, 2022, investors who are interested in Sensorium Galaxy investment can easily buy and sell SENSO on LBank Exchange by then.

