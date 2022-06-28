4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces that on June 27, 2022, it received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that in accordance with Listing Rules 5101, 5110(b), and IM-5101-1, Nasdaq Staff (the "Staff") has determined that 4D pharma's securities will be delisted from The Nasdaq Stock Market. Accordingly, trading of 4D pharma's LBPS will be suspended at the opening of business on July 7, 2022, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove 4D pharma's securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Staff's determination was based on the following factors: the associated public interest concerns raised by 4D pharma's press release dated June 24, 2022 in which 4D pharma announced that it had been placed into administration under English law; and concerns regarding the residual equity interest of the existing holders of listed securities.

4D pharma may appeal the Staff's determination to the Hearing Panel, pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D pharma has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

4D pharma's Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. 4D pharma has six clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase II clinical trial of MRx0518 in combination with BAVENCIO (avelumab) in the first-line maintenance setting for urothelial carcinoma, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, and Blautix in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. Additional preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease, immune-inflammatory conditions and cancer. 4D pharma has a research collaboration with MSD (a tradename of Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA), to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.

For more information, refer to https://www.4dpharmaplc.com.

