Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton – im Yumy-Bear-Rausch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
Frankfurt
29.06.22
09:08 Uhr
1,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,38019:36
Dow Jones News
29.06.2022 | 18:10
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Form 8 - Global Ports Holding PLC

DJ Form 8 - Global Ports Holding PLC

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Form 8 - Global Ports Holding PLC 29-Jun-2022 / 16:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION 

(a) Full name of discloser:                                     Global Ports 
                                                   Holding plc 
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): 
   The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s),    n/a 
settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:       Global Ports 
   Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree                          Holding plc 
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?                           OFFEREE 
(e) Date position held:                                       28/6/22 
   The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any NO 
other party to the offer?                                      If YES, specify 
   If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"                    which: 2.     POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a)    Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates 
Class of relevant security: 
 
                                              Interests  Short positions 
                                              Number %  Number   % 
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:                      0    n/a 0     n/a 
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:                               0    n/a 0     n/a 
 
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:     0    n/a 0     n/a 
                                              0    n/a 0     n/a 
   TOTAL: All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). (b)    Rights to subscribe for new securities 
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:                    None 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:                   None 3.     POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE 
Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of 
any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: 
Global Ports Holding BV (wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Yatirim Holding A.S) - 62.47% 
Global Yatirim Holding A.S (direct holding) - 0.07% 
Mehmet Kutman (indirect through a 32.06% stake in Global Yatirim Holding A.S) - 19.92% 
 Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL). 4.     OTHER INFORMATION (a)    Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer 
making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
None 
 (b)    Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the 
disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: 
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or 
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is 
referenced: 
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" 
None 
 (c)    Attachments Are any Supplemental Forms attached? 
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)                                       NO 
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)                                            NO 
Date of disclosure:                         29 / 6 / 2022 
Contact name:                            Martin Brown 
Telephone number:                          +44 7947163687 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: FEE - Global Ports Holding 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 171564 
EQS News ID:  1387089 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1387089&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2022 11:37 ET (15:37 GMT)

GLOBAL PORTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.