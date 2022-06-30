Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2022) - US-based financial readiness training organization Richer Lives Ready Warriors launches its interactive, engaging, practical financial literacy and enriching program for current and retired military personnel. The initiative equips current serving and retired military personnel with the necessary skills to manage their finances and spending habits through various training methods. These methods include keynotes & workshops, employer literacy initiatives, and financial counseling, under the leadership of Frank A. Molinar, certified financial planner and author of the book 'Financial Dominance.'

"Mankind is not meant to do anything alone. We, as individuals, are not meant to do anything alone. We need each other in our lives. Although the military has a strong fraternal infrastructure, there is a problem when you turn to your battle buddies for financial guidance. In the military, there is standardized training for every aspect of the armed forces, except money. My mission is to fill that gap by teaching veterans how to create and manage that money effectively, ultimately assisting them in building a life instead of making a living," says Frank A. Molinar, trainer and author of Financial Dominance.

The message of the employer initiative 'Got your six' is aimed at building a better financial future for veterans through six hours of training delivered over six weeks to dive into six key components of personal finance. Keynotes and workshops are also utilized to simplify the concepts of money management and spending plan through practical sessions. These are based on case studies and Molinar's own personal experiences designed to cultivate a culture of wealth and responsibility. Employer literacy initiatives also benefit the employer by building financial resilience in their workforce. Adding the component of one-to-one counseling empowers each participant with their own customized action to capture their true financial potential.

"When people leave the military, many struggle to know what the next steps should be. They've always had their task laid out for them in their career. So, when they leave service, they have to understand this mission is personal, where they have to assume command of their future. This mission is theirs, and they have to be empowered, see the vision, and plan all the movements going forward," Frank A. Molinar added.

Richer Lives Ready Warriors has paved the way to the next step in its mission of educating people across the globe by releasing the book 'Financial Dominance' written by Frank A. Molinar himself. Its financial readiness training was created to capture the imagination of today's service members and engage them on a journey to financial resilience, confidence, and dominance for a lifetime and beyond.

