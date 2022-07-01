- (PLX AI) - Elkem shares fell 2.5% in early trading after Nordea analysts cut their recommendation to hold from buy, seeing considerable downside in case of a recessions.
- • Fair value was set at NOK 34
- • Elkem profits are set to peak this year as demand in China is slowing down, Nordea said
- • Outside China, demand for Elkem's products remains strong but is set to ease: Nordea
- • Elkem is inexpensive, but could see considerable earnings revisions in a recession scenario, analysts said.
