Soba GmbH: Soba Launches Alpha and Raises Seed Round From Lightspeed, FTX and Cherry

Soba launches Alpha open-world gaming platform where anyone can create games on any device through no-code tools. Soba is built on web3 and focuses on creating the best environment for creators.

Additionally, Soba announced that it has raised $13.6 million in seed financing led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from FTX Ventures.

Cherry Ventures, Point Nine Capital and TQ Ventures in addition to creators like Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, Tim "ClashwithAsh" Evans, Alvaro "Alvaro845" González de Buitrago, have also taken part in the financing round.

Soba's vision is to build the most inclusive virtual world, where anyone can express their ultimate creativity through game creation.

