Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2022 | 15:05
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Soba GmbH: Soba Launches Alpha and Raises Seed Round From Lightspeed, FTX and Cherry

Soba launches Alpha open-world gaming platform where anyone can create games on any device through no-code tools. Soba is built on web3 and focuses on creating the best environment for creators.

BERLIN, July 01, 2022 launches Alpha open-world gaming platform where anyone can create games on any device through no-code tools. Soba is built on web3 and focuses on creating the best environment for creators.

Additionally, Soba announced that it has raised $13.6 million in seed financing led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from FTX Ventures.

Cherry Ventures, Point Nine Capital and TQ Ventures in addition to creators like Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, Tim "ClashwithAsh" Evans, Alvaro "Alvaro845" González de Buitrago, have also taken part in the financing round.

Soba's vision is to build the most inclusive virtual world, where anyone can express their ultimate creativity through game creation.

You can access the full press releasehere and the media kit here.

For further questions, you can contact Soba's head of marketing, Irina Nikolovska - irina.nikolovska@crew.gg

Related Images






Image 1: Welcome to Soba



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Welcome to Soba (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7a464af4-2a79-4586-82fc-d4146e69ac78)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.