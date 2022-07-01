JA Solar has revealed plans to build a 10 GW cell factory in Jiangsu province, while Shuangliang Eco-Energy has agreed to buy 222,5000 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon from Tongwei.Shuangliang Eco-Energy has agreed to buy 222,5000 MT of polysilicon from solar manufacturer Tongwei through 2026. The companies did not reveal the financial terms of the supply agreement. JA Solar has signed an agreement with the government of Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, to build a new 10 GW solar cell factory. The company said it wants to invest CNY 2.62 billion ($390.5 million) in the new facility. Irico New Energy ...

