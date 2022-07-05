Uniontown, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2022) -Radon Eliminator (330-248-5322), offers professional radon testing and mitigation services including commercial properties throughout the state of Ohio.





Radon Eliminator

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/129984_af4ee97734718922_001full.jpg

Radon Eliminator, staffed by professionally certified radon mitigation specialists, offers testing and mitigation services for office buildings, schools, government buildings, nursing homes, churches, malls, and any kind of commercial property in Ohio. Mitigation is critical because radon is a radioactive gas and a long-term health hazard with especially elevated exposure levels in Ohio.

Radon Eliminator, which employs state-of-the-art radon testing and removal equipment, provides installation services for commercial and non-profit enterprises concerned about their employees' health and safety. Since radon is odorless, colorless, and tasteless, professional testing is the only way to accurately determine if mitigation measures are necessary.

Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in rock and soil and produces a gas that rises from the soil. That radon gas can get trapped inside any property, and years of exposure to high levels of radon can cause lung cancer. As a class A carcinogen, radon's risk is comparable to cigarette smoking. The EPA estimates that it is the top cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. As noted in Radon Eliminator's blog, a lot of Ohio's soil includes uranium and radium, both of which break down and release radon gas over time. Consequently, Ohio is rated as the fourth worst state in the country for elevated levels of radon.

The company's radon detectors measure continuous radon levels for fifty-two hours, providing an accurate estimate of a property's current exposure levels. If a test shows unsafe radon levels on a property, the company's technicians will provide an on-site estimation for a mitigation system installation. Once approved, they will identify the most effective access point and then drill a hole in the basement's sub-slab to create a suction point.

From there, the team will attach a PVC pipe to the inside of the basement wall, and drill a hole through to the outside of the building. Once outside, the piping will lead to the radon fan. This fan is what actively pulls the radon through the suction point. From there, the technicians will install more piping along the side of the building, until it is twelve inches past the roofline, thus adhering to Ohio's standards.

As an Elite Service Home Advisor ranked company, Radon Eliminator's mission is to help as many Ohio families and businesses live healthy and radon-free lives.

One client commented: "This truly is one of the most attentive companies I have ever hired. I cannot say enough positive things about my experience with Radon Eliminator. From the very first phone call to the last email everyone was professional and continued working until they solved the radon challenges in my house."

Interested parties can go to https://www.radoneliminator.com/commercial for more information on their commercial radon services.

Contact Info:

Name: Rebecca Stayer

Email: sales@radoneliminator.com

Organization: Radon Eliminator

Address: 4392 S Arlington Rd, Uniontown, Ohio 44685, United States

Phone: +1-330-248-5322

Website: https://www.radoneliminator.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129984