Scientists from the Fraunhofer ISE built a bifacial heterojunction solar cell with a power conversion efficiency of 21.7% via rotary screen printing. They used a machine that is able to achieve a cycle time of just 0.6 seconds per solar cell and enables a strong reduction in silver use.A group of researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) in Germany has developed a new metallization technique for bifacial silicon heterojunction (SHJ) solar cells that they claim may considerably help reduce the amount of silver needed for their production while maintaining high levels ...

