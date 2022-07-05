Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931817 ISIN: BMG2109G1033 Ticker-Symbol: EBZ 
Tradegate
05.07.22
14:08 Uhr
1,450 Euro
+0,020
+1,40 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4501,51014:43
1,4401,51014:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA GAS
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD1,450+1,40 %
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION4,319+2,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.