The power-to-heat plant is 45 m high and has a capacity of 56 million liters. It will store district heating water at a temperature of 98 C and, according to Vattenfall, will use renewable electricity coming from the grid.Sweden-based energy company Vattenfall is currently building what it claims to be Europe's largest power-to-heat plant and Germany's largest district heating (DH) heat storage facility. Located at the 600 MW Reuter-West coal-fired power station in Berlin, the facility is scheduled to come online in April 2023 and will have a thermal output of 200 MW, which means it can provide ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...