ParkerVision, Inc.: Texas Court Grants ParkerVision Motion to Add Willfulness to Intel Complaint, Issues Favorable Claim Construction Order in LGE Case, and Sets Trial Schedule for Hisense and TCL

PTAB Issues Unfavorable Decision on '108 Patent

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today a number of recent rulings with respect to its patent infringement cases in the Western District of Texas and related PTAB proceedings.

ParkerVision v. Intel (case 6:20-cv-00108) : The Court granted ParkerVision's motion to file an amended complaint in its patent infringement action against Intel which will add a claim of willful infringement to the case. In the same order, the Court denied an Intel motion to strike ParkerVIsion's final infringement contentions.

: The Court granted ParkerVision's motion to file an amended complaint in its patent infringement action against Intel which will add a claim of willful infringement to the case. In the same order, the Court denied an Intel motion to strike ParkerVIsion's final infringement contentions. ParkerVision v. LG Electronics (case 6:21-cv-00520) : The Court issued its claim construction order in which the majority of the terms were decided in ParkerVision's favor. Nearly all of the terms disputed by the parties were identical to those terms constructed by the Court in ParkerVision v. Intel and other cases, and the Court adopted its same constuctions.

: The Court issued its claim construction order in which the majority of the terms were decided in ParkerVision's favor. Nearly all of the terms disputed by the parties were identical to those terms constructed by the Court in and other cases, and the Court adopted its same constuctions. ParkerVision v. Hisense (case 6:21-cv-00870) and ParkerVision v. TCL (case 6:20-cv-00945) : The Court issued a scheduling order setting a trial commencement date of February 13, 2023.

and : The Court issued a scheduling order setting a trial commencement date of February 13, 2023. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("PTAB") issued its final decision in Intel's IPR action against claims of the ParkerVision patent no. 8,190,108 ("the '108 Patent") determining that all of the challenged claims of the '108 Patent are unpatentable. The '108 Patent is one of the patents in ParkerVision's second infringement case against Intel in the Western District of Texas (case 6:20-cv-00562).

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased with the court's ruling allowing ParkerVision to assert its claims of willfulness against Intel. A finding of willfulness by a jury can result in enhanced damages as determined by the district court judge."

Mr. Parker continued, "The Texas court has remained consistent in its claim construction orders across all of our pending cases and has not reconsidered its determinations despite repeated requests by defendants to reconstrue the same terms."

Commenting on the recent PTAB ruling, Mr. Parker stated, "

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) invents, develops, and licenses cutting edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

CONTACT:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

cfrench@parkervision.com

Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707647/Texas-Court-Grants-ParkerVision-Motion-to-Add-Willfulness-to-Intel-Complaint-Issues-Favorable-Claim-Construction-Order-in-LGE-Case-and-Sets-Trial-Schedule-for-Hisense-and-TCL