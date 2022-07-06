Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
Frankfurt
06.07.22
08:07 Uhr
6,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
06.07.2022 | 19:55
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR -2-

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 06-Jul-2022 / 18:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

("Fuller's" or "the Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company annnounces that on 5 July 2022: i. Conditional share awards were granted under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "Plan") toExecutive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") as set out in the notificationsbelow.

All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' Ordinary Shares and 4p 'B' Ordinary shares.

The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 4 July 2022, being GBP5.986 for 'A' Ordinary Shares and GBP0.5986 (notionally) for 'B' Ordinary Shares.

Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period ending FY2025 (as detailed in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts) and continued employment. All awards granted to Executive Directors are subject to a two-year holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains. ii. Options were granted under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 ("ESOS") to ExecutiveDirectors and PDMRs as set out in the notifications below. The options are granted over 40p 'A' Ordinary Shares andthe option price is based on the closing price as at 4 July 2022, being GBP6.00. The options will vest on their thirdanniversary of grant, provided the participant is still an employee and subject to the achievement of certainperformance criteria, and thereafter options will remain exercisable until their tenth anniversary.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Fuller's has 207 managed businesses, with 1,030 boutique bedrooms, and 178 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include 16 iconic Ale & Pie pubs, seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - seven exquisite country inns located in the Home Counties (with an eighth due to open imminently). In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                             Simon Emeny 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                        Chief Executive 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                      Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                      'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
                                      'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                      'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                      'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                      Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner 
b)      Nature of the transaction                   P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 
 
                                      Price        Volume 
 
                                             'A'  Share 'B' Ord Share 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                           Ord  Price Shares Price 
                                             Shares 
                                      LTIP     87,754 GBP5.986 219,386 GBP0.5986

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Neil Smith 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                 Finance Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
       Identification code 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                 Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
                                 Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 
                                 2018 
 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 LTIP     48,513   GBP5.986  121,282   GBP0.5986 
                                 ESOS     5,000    GBP6.00  -      -

Aggregated information

As Above

d)

Aggregated volume As Above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2022 13:23 ET (17:23 GMT)

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: DSH-Director/PDMR -2-

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Fred Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                 Retail Director 
a)      Position/status 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
       Identification code 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                 Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
                                 Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 
                                 2018 
 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 LTIP     35,081   GBP5.986  87,704   GBP0.5986 
                                 ESOS     834     GBP6.00  -      -

Aggregated information

As Above

d)

Aggregated volume As Above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                              Peter Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                        Property Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                       'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
                                       'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                       'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                       'B' ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                       Award made under the Fuller, Smith & 
                                       Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction                   2020 
 
                                       Price        Volume 
 
                                              'A'  Share 'B'  Share 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                            Ord  Price Ord  Price 
                                              Shares    Shares 
                                       LTIP     15,836 GBP5.986 39,592 GBP0.5986

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Dawn Browne 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                  People & Talent Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                 'A' Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
                                 'B' Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
                                 Awards made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
                                 Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 and under the Fuller, 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 
                                 2018 
 
                                 Price          Volume 
 
                                        'A' Ord   Share  'B' Ord   Share 
                                        Shares   Price  Shares   Price 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 LTIP     17,039   GBP5.986  42,599   GBP0.5986 
                                 ESOS     4,167    GBP6.00  -      -

Aggregated

As Above

information

d)

Aggregated volume As above

Price As Above

e) Date of the transaction 05/07/2022

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                              Jane Jones 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                        Marketing Director / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                 Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                       Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                       213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2022 13:23 ET (17:23 GMT)

FULLER SMITH & TURNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.