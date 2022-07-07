Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.07.2022
Unfassbarer Durchbruch! Nach LPD-Epilepsiebehandlung 10 Wochen anfallsfrei!
WKN: 917699 ISIN: GB0006710643 
Frankfurt
07.07.22
12:03 Uhr
0,320 Euro
+0,002
+0,63 %
Hardman & Co Research: Appreciate Group (APP) FY'22 results: going for growth

Hardman & Co Research:

Appreciate Group (APP) - FY'22 results: going for growth

The FY'22 results beat market expectations and saw strong digital growth, as well as a return to more normal redemption patterns. Unsurprisingly, the shares have reacted since. We reviewed Appreciate's (APP) business model in our initiation, Solid core + digital disruption = unique model, published on 1 September 2021, when we emphasised the importance of transforming the group into a growth, digital model. For us, the key to thes e results was not the short-term numbers, but rather the strategic growth. In addition to 20% digital billings growth, and further efficiency gains, APP announced an acquisition, expected to accelerate plans by 18 months.

Please click on the link below for the full report

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fy22-results-going-for-growth/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0) 20 3692 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1393165 07-Jul-2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2022 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
