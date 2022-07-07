DJ Hardman & Co Research: Appreciate Group (APP) FY'22 results: going for growth

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Appreciate Group (APP) FY'22 results: going for growth 07-Jul-2022 / 12:20 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research:

Appreciate Group (APP) - FY'22 results: going for growth

The FY'22 results beat market expectations and saw strong digital growth, as well as a return to more normal redemption patterns. Unsurprisingly, the shares have reacted since. We reviewed Appreciate's (APP) business model in our initiation, Solid core + digital disruption = unique model, published on 1 September 2021, when we emphasised the importance of transforming the group into a growth, digital model. For us, the key to thes e results was not the short-term numbers, but rather the strategic growth. In addition to 20% digital billings growth, and further efficiency gains, APP announced an acquisition, expected to accelerate plans by 18 months.

Please click on the link below for the full report

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/fy22-results-going-for-growth/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0) 20 3692 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1393165 07-Jul-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1393165&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2022 07:20 ET (11:20 GMT)