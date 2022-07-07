Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2022, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

230,257 shares, 227,533.00.

In the first half of 2022, a total of:

Purchases 451,259 shares 1,036,761 747 market transactions Sales 397,502 shares 929,416 687 market transactions

It is recalled that

1. as of December 31, 2021, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:

176,500 shares

€ 334,853.00

2. when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:

Cash balance of the liquidity contract: 500,000.00

3. at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:

164,183 shares

€ 246,158.00

Contacts:

Transgene:

Lucie Larguier

Director Corporate Communications IR

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

investorrelations@transgene.fr