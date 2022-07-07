Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Transgene (Paris:TNG) to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, as of June 30, 2022, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
- 230,257 shares,
- 227,533.00.
In the first half of 2022, a total of:
Purchases
451,259 shares
1,036,761
747 market transactions
Sales
397,502 shares
929,416
687 market transactions
It is recalled that
1. as of December 31, 2021, the following resources were managed through the liquidity account:
176,500 shares
€ 334,853.00
2. when the liquidity program was initially established in 2016, the following resources were made available:
Cash balance of the liquidity contract: 500,000.00
3. at the time the liquidity program was transferred to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA on January 2, 2020, the resources managed through the liquidity account consisted of:
164,183 shares
€ 246,158.00
