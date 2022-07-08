Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
???????Holcim acquired General Beton Romania S.R.L, a key national player in ready-mix concrete, with 2022 net sales (est.) of EUR 45 million. Since its foundation with a first plant in Timi?oara in 1998, General Beton Romania has grown to become Romania's largest independent ready-mix concrete player, serving major urban centers such as Bucharest, Arad, Sibiu and Constanta. The transaction will integrate General Beton's expertise, along with its 160 employees and eight ready-mix concrete plants. Holcim Romania will now operate 27 ready-mix concrete facilities, advancing the company's goal to generate 25% of ready-mix net sales from ECOPact green concrete.
Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe Middle East Africa: "With this acquisition we will further expand the footprint of ECOPact green concrete, the first and most comprehensive sustainable concrete range in Romania. General Beton provides an excellent addition to our strong and diversified ready-mix concrete operations. Over more than two decades, General Beton has been a long-standing Holcim partner as well as a growing and highly successful business. I am delighted to welcome them to the Holcim family."
General Beton Romania was founded in 1998. In addition to the production and sale of concrete, the company also offers logistical and laboratory services. The acquisition is in line with Holcim's aim to drive profitable growth with innovative building solutions, from ECOPact green concrete to energy-efficient roofing systems.
