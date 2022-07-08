VaporBrands International, Inc.: "VAPR" E-Cite Motors Applies for World Manufacturers Identifier to Allow Global Sales of New Electric Passenger Vehicles

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) has formally applied for a World Manufacturers Identifier from SAE International.

Since 1981, global automotive manufacturers have utilized a complex numbering system called a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) that uniquely describes a vehicle. This number provides a coded description of the vehicle including manufacturer, year of production, place of production and vehicle characteristics. Because of their unique position within the mobility industry, SAE International is contracted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to assign a selected portion of the VIN, specifically called the World Manufacturers Identifier (WMI).

Once E-Cite has been approved as a global automotive manufacturer and assigned its own WMI, it will be able to move forward with obtaining and certifying a globally recognized VIN protocol that will allow E-Cite to issue Vehicle Identification Numbers on its new vehicles.

Unlike competitors Tesla, Nikola, Polestar, Lucid, VW, Ford, Jaguar, and others, E-cite is not required to meet any of the safety or other costly certifications of a traditional auto manufacturer making the ease and timeline of offering new vehicles to market significantly more favorable. Whereas the initial timeline to be able to deliver a production vehicle to market generally exceeds 3 years and often longer at a very high cost, E-Cite expects to be delivering its first production vehicles for the 2023 model year. That is less than 12 months from inception to the showroom.

This is possible because E-Cites vehicles qualify under the "Low Volume Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015." In 2015, Congress enacted a bill into law directing the NHSTA to establish a program allowing low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce a limited number of vehicles annually within a regulatory system that addresses the unique safety and financial issues associated with limited production, and to direct the EPA to allow low volume motor vehicle manufacturers to install engines from vehicles that have been issued certificates of conformity. Although they were given one year to establish this new program, it took until January 2021 until the NHSTA issued a final ruling to allow low volume vehicle manufacturing. Under the act, car manufacturers are exempt from all the safety standards, but they must meet current emissions standards. There are no emissions standards for EV vehicles.

E-Cite Motors has developed designs that allow the production of vehicles utilizing a skateboard style chassis or space frame chassis that use electric motors. This allows for configurations ranging from low powered batteries and only a single motor on up to a high-powered 1000+hp performance vehicle utilizing AWD and 4 motors.

Note* E-Cites vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

