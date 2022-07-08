Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following1

Available resources on 30 June 2022: 38,734 Antin shares and €925,584.47

38,734 Antin shares and €925,584.47 Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2022: 3,911

3,911 Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2022: 3,640

3,640 Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2022: 345,145 shares for €9,129,717

345,145 shares for €9,129,717 Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2022: 297,650 shares for €7,856,291

As a reminder, at the date of signature of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.00.

1 This statement cancels and supersedes the half-year liquidity contract statement released on 6 July 2022.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR March 2022 03-25-2022 6,538 68 184,311 3,102 42 87,823 03-28-2022 10,700 132 300,821 7,700 84 217,131 03-29-2022 9,895 150 288,239 9,020 137 263,452 03-30-2022 10,950 132 317,283 2,176 41 63,480 03-31-2022 32 1 922 2,000 26 57,897 April 2022 04-01-2022 1,560 21 44,916 400 9 11,706 04-04-2022 7,104 91 204,567 5,804 82 168,147 04-05-2022 8,500 91 251,129 3,450 54 102,389 04-06-2022 11,000 101 316,913 4,296 74 124,453 04-07-2022 7,350 106 207,513 5,927 80 167,962 04-08-2022 6,026 60 170,338 6,026 90 170,854 04-11-2022 6,024 59 169,944 280 5 7,929 04-12-2022 6,535 105 179,039 7,700 168 211,905 04-13-2022 7,540 80 209,957 3,296 55 92,327 04-14-2022 7,400 123 201,976 5,900 82 161,229 04-19-2022 5,850 56 157,786 3,857 57 104,217 04-20-2022 2,801 24 75,127 2,910 24 78,573 04-21-2022 5,350 214 143,351 5,350 50 143,816 04-22-2022 1,250 17 33,300 1,750 23 47,058 04-25-2022 7,566 86 201,517 2,066 13 56,276 04-26-2022 4,713 51 120,355 1,750 20 45,027 04-27-2022 3,250 43 81,020 2,207 29 55,299 04-28-2022 3,000 28 73,960 530 11 13,171 04-29-2022 1,500 6 37,430 4,976 50 124,528 May 2022 05-02-2022 8,964 66 218,748 9,100 141 223,533 05-03-2022 3,250 40 79,194 1,481 28 36,350 05-04-2022 9,501 102 226,721 274 6 6,609 05-05-2022 2,500 4 58,050 5,000 51 117,521 05-06-2022 4,600 57 102,622 4,501 8 100,463 05-09-2022 3,000 28 65,727 691 9 15,212 05-10-2022 2,000 16 42,946 5,000 69 107,671 05-11-2022 3,440 40 75,027 5,200 45 113,589 05-12-2022 3,166 23 70,271 4,516 41 100,781 05-13-2022 6,230 41 149,132 05-16-2022 7,500 87 189,557 7,500 92 190,122 05-17-2022 5,565 53 141,743 5,565 87 142,312 05-18-2022 7,251 91 188,050 8,250 58 214,649 05-19-2022 8,250 79 211,914 4,743 46 122,209 05-20-2022 1 1 25 6,747 60 177,079 05-23-2022 4,753 57 132,046 7,450 78 208,017 05-24-2022 6,650 90 191,141 7,850 97 226,556 05-25-2022 3,946 53 115,061 6,576 60 192,283 05-26-2022 3,423 34 101,488 4,693 62 140,095 05-27-2022 1,800 25 54,973 6,100 63 186,670 05-30-2022 5,000 54 154,013 4,620 51 142,602 05-31-2022 8,500 82 257,010 8,375 97 253,618 June 2022 06-01-2022 4,535 40 133,322 06-02-2022 2,170 30 61,675 5,300 48 151,336 06-03-2022 3,025 34 87,272 3,000 26 86,666 06-06-2022 2,500 23 71,750 5,000 52 144,625 06-07-2022 5,460 74 154,893 2,766 59 78,712 06-08-2022 4,000 40 110,506 1 1 28 06-09-2022 1,200 30 32,916 5,000 82 138,137 06-10-2022 6,770 85 181,823 4,134 81 111,605 06-13-2022 5,750 56 146,903 2,643 43 67,883 06-14-2022 7,509 73 186,260 4,600 71 114,120 06-15-2022 3,500 51 83,772 3,960 46 95,118 06-16-2022 5,175 46 121,487 2,227 44 52,329 06-17-2022 3,200 19 74,853 4,496 42 105,458 06-20-2022 4,629 44 107,521 3,670 47 85,928 06-21-2022 6,367 49 146,468 7,326 65 169,309 06-22-2022 5,704 51 130,152 6,000 82 136,915 06-23-2022 5,750 36 130,979 5,750 91 131,224 06-24-2022 3,395 24 78,264 4,645 32 107,667 06-27-2022 2,500 23 59,575 7,643 65 182,506 06-28-2022 3,750 27 89,433 2,553 27 61,388 06-29-2022 6,512 67 151,377 1,251 17 29,224 06-30-2022 6,250 62 140,475 2,750 23 62,394 FIRST-HALF 2022 345,145 3,911 9,129,717 297,650 3,640 7,856,291

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €22bn in Assets Under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 175 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

