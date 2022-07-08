Regulatory News:
Antin Infrastructure Partners: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following1
- Available resources on 30 June 2022: 38,734 Antin shares and €925,584.47
- Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2022: 3,911
- Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2022: 3,640
- Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2022: 345,145 shares for €9,129,717
- Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2022: 297,650 shares for €7,856,291
As a reminder, at the date of signature of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.00.
1 This statement cancels and supersedes the half-year liquidity contract statement released on 6 July 2022.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy side
Sell side
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
March 2022
03-25-2022
6,538
68
184,311
3,102
42
87,823
03-28-2022
10,700
132
300,821
7,700
84
217,131
03-29-2022
9,895
150
288,239
9,020
137
263,452
03-30-2022
10,950
132
317,283
2,176
41
63,480
03-31-2022
32
1
922
2,000
26
57,897
April 2022
04-01-2022
1,560
21
44,916
400
9
11,706
04-04-2022
7,104
91
204,567
5,804
82
168,147
04-05-2022
8,500
91
251,129
3,450
54
102,389
04-06-2022
11,000
101
316,913
4,296
74
124,453
04-07-2022
7,350
106
207,513
5,927
80
167,962
04-08-2022
6,026
60
170,338
6,026
90
170,854
04-11-2022
6,024
59
169,944
280
5
7,929
04-12-2022
6,535
105
179,039
7,700
168
211,905
04-13-2022
7,540
80
209,957
3,296
55
92,327
04-14-2022
7,400
123
201,976
5,900
82
161,229
04-19-2022
5,850
56
157,786
3,857
57
104,217
04-20-2022
2,801
24
75,127
2,910
24
78,573
04-21-2022
5,350
214
143,351
5,350
50
143,816
04-22-2022
1,250
17
33,300
1,750
23
47,058
04-25-2022
7,566
86
201,517
2,066
13
56,276
04-26-2022
4,713
51
120,355
1,750
20
45,027
04-27-2022
3,250
43
81,020
2,207
29
55,299
04-28-2022
3,000
28
73,960
530
11
13,171
04-29-2022
1,500
6
37,430
4,976
50
124,528
May 2022
05-02-2022
8,964
66
218,748
9,100
141
223,533
05-03-2022
3,250
40
79,194
1,481
28
36,350
05-04-2022
9,501
102
226,721
274
6
6,609
05-05-2022
2,500
4
58,050
5,000
51
117,521
05-06-2022
4,600
57
102,622
4,501
8
100,463
05-09-2022
3,000
28
65,727
691
9
15,212
05-10-2022
2,000
16
42,946
5,000
69
107,671
05-11-2022
3,440
40
75,027
5,200
45
113,589
05-12-2022
3,166
23
70,271
4,516
41
100,781
05-13-2022
6,230
41
149,132
05-16-2022
7,500
87
189,557
7,500
92
190,122
05-17-2022
5,565
53
141,743
5,565
87
142,312
05-18-2022
7,251
91
188,050
8,250
58
214,649
05-19-2022
8,250
79
211,914
4,743
46
122,209
05-20-2022
1
1
25
6,747
60
177,079
05-23-2022
4,753
57
132,046
7,450
78
208,017
05-24-2022
6,650
90
191,141
7,850
97
226,556
05-25-2022
3,946
53
115,061
6,576
60
192,283
05-26-2022
3,423
34
101,488
4,693
62
140,095
05-27-2022
1,800
25
54,973
6,100
63
186,670
05-30-2022
5,000
54
154,013
4,620
51
142,602
05-31-2022
8,500
82
257,010
8,375
97
253,618
June 2022
06-01-2022
4,535
40
133,322
06-02-2022
2,170
30
61,675
5,300
48
151,336
06-03-2022
3,025
34
87,272
3,000
26
86,666
06-06-2022
2,500
23
71,750
5,000
52
144,625
06-07-2022
5,460
74
154,893
2,766
59
78,712
06-08-2022
4,000
40
110,506
1
1
28
06-09-2022
1,200
30
32,916
5,000
82
138,137
06-10-2022
6,770
85
181,823
4,134
81
111,605
06-13-2022
5,750
56
146,903
2,643
43
67,883
06-14-2022
7,509
73
186,260
4,600
71
114,120
06-15-2022
3,500
51
83,772
3,960
46
95,118
06-16-2022
5,175
46
121,487
2,227
44
52,329
06-17-2022
3,200
19
74,853
4,496
42
105,458
06-20-2022
4,629
44
107,521
3,670
47
85,928
06-21-2022
6,367
49
146,468
7,326
65
169,309
06-22-2022
5,704
51
130,152
6,000
82
136,915
06-23-2022
5,750
36
130,979
5,750
91
131,224
06-24-2022
3,395
24
78,264
4,645
32
107,667
06-27-2022
2,500
23
59,575
7,643
65
182,506
06-28-2022
3,750
27
89,433
2,553
27
61,388
06-29-2022
6,512
67
151,377
1,251
17
29,224
06-30-2022
6,250
62
140,475
2,750
23
62,394
FIRST-HALF 2022
345,145
3,911
9,129,717
297,650
3,640
7,856,291
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €22bn in Assets Under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 175 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
