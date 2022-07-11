Anzeige
11.07.2022
CRH PLC: CRH Announces Completion of Barrette Acquisition

CRH announces completion of Barrette Outdoor Living acquisition

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2022 / On 3 June 2022, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc., North America's leading provider of residential fencing and railing solutions for an enterprise value of $1.9 billion. CRH is pleased to announce that the transaction is now complete.

****

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold

Chief Executive

Jim Mintern

Finance Director

Frank Heisterkamp

Director of Capital Markets & ESG

Tom Holmes

Head of Investor Relations

About CRH
CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.73,000 people at c.3,200 operating locations in 28 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708116/CRH-Announces-Completion-of-Barrette-Acquisition

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
