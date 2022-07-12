DJ SEAPRWire Announces New Product Updates and a New Dashboard for Clients

EQS Newswire / 12/07/2022 / 10:27 UTC+8

SEAPRWire Announces New Product Updates and a New Dashboard for Clients

Singapore - SEAPRWire, one of the leading newswires in press release distribution, today announces its July 2022 Product Release - 'Branding-Insight' program ver2.0, detailing a range of solutions, workflows and new functionality.

The release follows the success of 'Branding-Insight' program ver1.0 one months ago. SEAPRWire has also launched a brand new website, which will help to bring Marketing, PR and Communications teams closer together, with an intuitive, all-in-one solution. The new website and updated dashboard for users provide powerful tools for PR professionals and brand communicators. SEAPRWire has developed solutions at an impressive rate over the past few years, and the new website displays many of those updates, while also providing a wealth of resources to help clients better plan and execute on their strategy.

The July 2022 Product Release focuses on three main themes, including:

Social signal monitoring

The program offers clients the ability to monitor relatvie podcasts worldwide in real-time of all targeting media.

An updated industry analysis system

This is around advancing analytics to insights, to help their clients stay on top of market-moving announcements in real-time, and with workflows that support ad-hoc searching, automated reporting, and comprehensive event analysis.

Powerful tagging system

Tagging system allows users to more effectively categorize their saved searches to help them stay organized and collaborate across teams. In addition, 'Quick find' function can help customers go immediately to any other functions from any page either on their cellphone or on desktop.

About SEAPRWire

SEAPRWire (https://www.seaprwire.com/) is a leading global provider of wire distribution services to media relations and marketing communications professionals. SEAPRWire team is working hard to help bridge the gap between Marketing, PR and communicators on a global scale. They are excited to deliver on the types of solutions that can help these teams work more collaboratively together. Through investments in new content types, better insights, and a more elegant user experience, SEAPRWire is excited to deliver more value to their customers in the future.

SEAPRWire's new website can be found at http://www.SEAPRWire.com, and more information about 'Branding-Insight' program can be found here.

Media Contact

Tina Lee, PR manager

cs@seaprwire.com

https://seaprwire.com

SOURCE: SEAPRWire File: SEAPRWire Announces New Product Updates and a New Dashboard for Clients

12/07/2022 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=f3134d8f9d5e69251d24ce637bee3aeb

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2022 22:28 ET (02:28 GMT)