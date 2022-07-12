Braintale, a medtech deciphering white matter, spin off from the Paris Greater Hospitals has been selected for an oral presentation of its abstract during the annual meeting of the European Society of Radiology held in Vienna (Austria) from July 13th to July 17th 2022, demonstrating the technical advances of its digital biomarker platform and its usage in clinical settings.

Long underestimated in neurosciences, white matter, which represents 80% of the human brain, plays a key role in its proper functioning, development, and aging, whether normal or pathological. Accordingly, Braintale has been developing, since its inception in 2018, non-invasive, accessible, effective and clinically validated measurement and prediction solutions for physicians treating patients suffering from brain diseases.

The Braintale platform includes AI-processed CE-marked digital solutions, deployed across two modules.

The communication entitled "Impact of directions removal on DTI markers used in clinical routine" will be presented by Professor Damien Galanaud, neuroradiologist from the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris, cofounder and member of the scientific advisory board of the company on July 13th during the 8 am session moderated by Dr Ruxandra-Iulia Milos, from the Department of Biomedical Imaging and Image-guided Therapy, Medical University of Vienna.

Conducted under the supervision of Jean-Baptiste Martini, Chief Technological Officer, the presented results demonstrated that in case of artifacted diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) data acquisition, removing up to five diffusion volumes may be an acceptable preprocess to compute markers provided by the brainTale-care platform without loss of performance. This opens the door to a larger use of DTI derived markers, even in the presence of acquisition motion artifacts and extends the capabilities of the current available platform in its upcoming technological updates, independently of patient movements.

Pr Galanaud comments "Increasing the potential of braintale-care platform with this additional process in case of patient movement and subsequent artifact is crucial to widen the usage of white matter quantification with Braintale-care biomarkets platform to all patients. It paves the way for white matter quantification in clinical practice that will serve diseases understanding and patient care. I am thrilled to contribute actively and share with my peers the technical benefits of Braintale's solution during ECR 2022 meeting

"Thanks to these results, we have demonstrated that our digital platform is able to accept lower quality data while maintaining high performance compatible with clinical usage, as this is already the case in several hospitals in Europe. This is a major achievement, especially in the context of daily clinical use" adds Jean-Baptiste Martini, Braintale's CTO.

About Braintale

Braintale is an innovative medtech company deciphering white matter to enable better care in neurology and intensive care with clinically validated prognostic solutions. With noninvasive, sensitive and reliable measurements of white matter microstructure alterations, Braintale offers a digital biomarkers platform to support clinical decision-making. Braintale enables the identification of patients at risk, early diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression and the effectiveness of treatments in neurology, in particular for demyelinating diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on more than 15 years of research and development, Braintale's products are developed to meet the medical needs and expectations of healthcare professionals for the benefit of patients.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has implemented a comprehensive quality management system and is now ISO 13485:2016 certified, with a suite of products available on the European market under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

For more information, please visit www.braintale.eu

