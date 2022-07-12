Collaboration represents one of the largest and most ambitious plant-based sustainability initiatives with Redefine Meat and any hospitality chain to date

Menus to feature Redefine Meat's New-Meat, which offers a level of product quality comparable to premium animal meat

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announces a global partnership with Redefine Meat, the global pioneer of New-Meat. The collaboration represents one of the largest and most ambitious hospitality plant-based initiatives with Redefine Meat, kicking off Selina's ultimate goal of shifting menus to greater plant-based options, with 100% of Selina's menus available plant-based. For Redefine Meat, the collaboration marks another milestone in its rapidly-growing portfolio of customers, opening up New-Meat to a much broader global audience as part of its pursuit of becoming the world's largest meat company.

Adopted commercially by some of the world's leading chefs, Redefine Meat's New-Meat has taken the culinary world by storm, achieving a level of product quality comparable to high-quality animal meat in terms of taste, texture and aroma. With menus beginning in July 2022, the first two Selina restaurants to feature New-Meat include Selina Tel Aviv Beach in Israel, and Selina Camden, London, UK. Featuring dishes such as the PowerPlant burger with smashed avocado, Korean style pulled Redefine Beef brisket taco and Shakshuka with spicy merguez sausage, Selina chefs are now utilizing New-Meat products including Redefine beef and lamb Redefine Flank cuts, as well as premium-quality burgers, sausages, lamb kebabs and ground beef all without animal-based ingredients.

Rafael Museri, Selina's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer commented, "The Selina brand has strong ESG values, ?which is crucial to our young and environmentally-conscious audience. As a result, we always challenge ourselves to push the boundaries of the conventional hospitality market, to ensure that we continue to provide guests with truly unique and high quality, sustainable, experiences. Our partnership with Redefine Meat marks an exciting and important milestone perfectly supporting our commitment to move the portfolio towards more plant-based menus, with 100% of our menus available plant based at all our locations globally around the world."

"We're working towards fulfilling a grand vision, which is to make Redefine Meat the largest meat company in the world and our collaboration with Selina allows us to bring New-Meat to a much broader global audience and take another step towards that," said Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO, and co-founder of Redefine Meat. "We are truly excited to have found a perfect partner in Selina, and the opportunity to bring a range of culinary New-Meat experiences to Selina's guests, whether they be vegetarians, vegans, or meat-eaters who care about the environment."

Both Selina and Redefine Meat share a joint vision of environmental responsibility, appealing to an audience that likes to eat well and enjoy life in a sustainable manner. Selina caters to the needs of a growing segment of travelers, digital nomads, and remote workers, and is hyper-focused on making a long-term positive change in the communities that host them.

Redefine Meat caused a global revolution by commercially launching the world's first premium New-Meat cuts made from plants, while also offering a wide portfolio of burgers, sausages, kebabs, and mince. Using a range of breakthrough technologies, ranging from material science to additive manufacturing and artificial intelligence, all Redefine Meat products are made from non-GMO, plant-based ingredients, contain no cholesterol, and do not use any animal or animal by-products all while saving up to 96% in water usage, requiring 98% less land and generating up to 91% less Greenhouse Gas emissions when compared to today's beef production. Redefine Meat's New-Meat is currently commercially available in hundreds of restaurants, delis, and butcher shops across Israel, UK, the Netherlands and Germany.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over 155 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company.

For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

About Redefine Meat

Founded in 2018, Redefine Meat is on a mission to offer New-Meat with the same flavour, texture, and versatility as animal meat, by harnessing technology instead of animals. Aiming to become the world's largest meat company, Redefine Meat creates a wide range of premium meat products using plant-based ingredients offering the world a new type of delicious meat, that's good for the environment, and kind to animals.

Using a range of proprietary and patented technologies and working closely with global chefs and meat experts, Redefine Meat has developed a category-defining New-Meat product portfolio that spans minced meat products and whole cuts that offer the same flavor, taste and texture as animal meat. These products are now commercially available within food services in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and Israel.

Redefine Meat is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, and has over 200 employees.

For more information, please visit www.redefinemeat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712006083/en/

Contacts:

Media

Sophie Low

Incus Media

+44 787 211 9525

sophie.low@incus-media.com