CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc.: CarbonMeta Research and University of Oxford Confirm that EarthCrete Cementless Concrete is Carbon-Negative

Early Tests Confirm EarthCrete captures up to 10% CO2 by weight during production

OXFORD, UK and WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / CarbonMeta Research Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:COWI), announced today that preliminary lab tests performed at University of Oxford confirmed that EarthCrete Cementless Concrete is carbon-negative and captures up to 10% CO2 by weight during production.

"These preliminary tests confirm that CarbonMeta can deliver carbon-negative building materials products using industrial waste streams that captures atmospheric CO2, whilst reducing the planet's overall carbon footprint" said Mohammed Khalil, Managing Director of CarbonMeta Research. "This is a first-of-its-kind result, and we are eager to use this breakthrough technology to spearhead our global efforts."

A single project using 500 cubic meters (or 1,200 metric tonnes) of EarthCrete concrete mixed with water can absorb up to 132 atmospheric metric tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to 66 diesel vehicles each being driven 12,000 kilometres each year.

CarbonMeta Technologies received a $750,000 purchase order for the delivery of EarthCrete Cementless Concrete for use in commercial and residential solar panel projects in the United States and is reviewing potential sales orders for the next 12 months that could total over $2 million (1,6 million GBP).

According to the International Environment Agency, global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by 6 percent last year to 36.3 billion tonnes[i]. Concrete production in particular contributes to 8 percent of global carbon emissions[ii], showing a greater need for carbon-negative solutions.

This development follows CarbonMeta Technologies' recent 'plastic waste to hydrogen' trial launch in partnership with Oxford University academics, commercialising a process to turn plastic waste into clean hydrogen fuel and high-value carbon nanomaterials.

"The world is currently bouncing back from the shocks of the last few years, and we are seeing concerted efforts to seek out ways to address our climate crisis. Carbon emissions are not a scourge we can afford to sit back and relax about when finding solutions," said Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of CarbonMeta Technologies. "We are confident that our positive trials of EarthCrete with Oxford University present opportunities for the energy and built environment to offset its carbon emissions."

About CarbonMeta Technologies Inc.

CarbonMeta Research Ltd are a wholly owned subsidiary of CarbonMeta Technologies, Inc. For more information about CarbonMeta Research, please visit www.CarbonMetaResearch.co.uk, or call +44 (1865) 257222.

CarbonMeta Technologies (OTC PINK:COWI) is a resource reclamation company that will process organic wastes and generate economically sustainable hydrogen and high-value carbon products. CarbonMeta' s includes plastic and construction waste upcycling to help address the world's pollution and climate crises. The company is based in Woodinville, Washington, and has several subsidiaries, each with its own focus on high-value solutions for environmental sustainability. For more information about CarbonMeta Technologies and its subsidiaries, please visit www.CarbonMetaTech.com.

