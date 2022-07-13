Kudelski Group
/ Key word(s): Sales Result
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - July 13, 2022 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced that it has agreed to sell its 40% equity in iWedia, a provider of tier 1 software solutions for connected TV devices and Android TV.
An agreement, subject to customary closing conditions, has been reached with Zurich-based Reinhart Interactive TV AG to acquire 100% of iWedia.
"This sale is part of the Group's efforts to divest non-core assets and focus on our core businesses", said Gilles Rapin, Senior Vice-President, Innovation and Business Development at the Kudelski Group.
The divestment of the 40% equity represents a cash transaction for the Group. Other financial terms were not disclosed.
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.
The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Contacts
Cédric Alber
Corporate Communications
Senior Director Public Relations
+41 79 647 61 71
cedric.alber@nagra.com
Santino Rumasuglia
Kudelski Group
Vice President - Head of Investor Relations
+1 480 430 9952
santino.rumasuglia@nagra.com
