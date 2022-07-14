Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Hosts Webinar with Global Employment Platform and Partner Oyster

Growing your remote business: Strategies to Expand Global Teams

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar with its partner, Oyster. Oyster is a global employment platform that helps fast-growing companies manage remote work and international hiring seamlessly. Hire compliantly, pay instantly, and provide localized benefits to your team in 180+ countries.

Recruiter.com's Senior Enterprise Account Executive, Josh Ramsey, and Oyster's Senior Director of Recruiting, Eryn Marshall, will join together to discuss how the rise of remote work has afforded companies the opportunity to take their recruiting strategies global and hire top talent, regardless of their physical location.

"I am excited for the opportunity to discuss what Recruiter.com and Oyster have learned while growing our companies across borders, remotely. We are currently working together to help shape the future of work, by making global employment more accessible for both employers and candidates alike," said Josh Ramsey, Senior Enterprise Account Executive at Recruiter.com.

Webinar: Growing your remote business: Strategies to Expand Global Teams

Date: July 14, 2022 at 1pm EST

Register: https://www.linkedin.com/events/growingyourremotebusiness-strat6948389614193713152/

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina

Corporate Communications|

investors@recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict" "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/708573/Recruitercom-Hosts-Webinar-with-Global-Employment-Platform-and-Partner-Oyster