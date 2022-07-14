The chartered accountancy plans to specialize and become world leaders in the popular niche.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2022) - Simon Kallu, the CEO of UK-based accountancy GrowFactor, has announced that the business is preparing to focus on one market: health and fitness.

GrowFactor has been in operation for over 11 years, working with a diverse array of clients to further their financial goals. However, it will now buck this trend to center itself around a market that is growing in its own right.

"When we niche ourselves down, we will become the only chartered accountancy I know to focus entirely on the health and fitness market," Kallu proclaimed. "We hope that, by helping those that help others, we can make a difference in fitness and the wider world."

While a surprising departure from the orthodoxy, the accountancy is ideally equipped for success in the sector. Kallu and the GrowFactor team have collected data throughout the company's history to help struggling new clients understand what winning clients are doing differently.

The GrowFactor community is the ace in the hole for this significant business pivot. As in its earlier work, the accountancy won't solely lead by example and expertise. Clients will continue to actively help one another to implement the likes of tax-saving strategies.

"We're in this for the tired health and fitness business owners who are frustrated with their accountants' lack of understanding," Kallu continued. "We know that tailoring ourselves to this sector could alienate some clients, but our goal is to help more people and have a greater impact."

The announcement includes the possibility that future clients not suitable for GrowFactor may be turned down, but clients from different industries can still benefit from its services if they are a good fit. Kallu and Robbins have gained experience throughout their careers, and niching down will ultimately only mean good things for entrepreneurs interested in widening their margins.

About GrowFactor

GrowFactor is an accountancy firm based in the UK that has been working with clients for over 11 years. Its CEO Simon Kallu is a chartered accountant who helps business owners fulfill their potential by mastering their finances, minimizing their taxes, and having a clear strategy for growth.

The company's foremost role is establishing a client's financial goals and collaborating on a growth plan to meet them. Bookkeeping is a central offering-it provides a portal to performance plans, tax savings, and strategic adjustments. GrowFactor clients are supported by on-demand email, telephone, Zoom, and WhatsApp advice.

GrowFactor recently announced a new focus on the health and fitness market in a move set to send shockwaves through the accountancy industry.

