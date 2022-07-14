Partnership gives Nexstar Digital comprehensive access to Teads' premium ad platform

Nexstar Digital, the digital division of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), and Teads, the global media platform, announced today a new exclusive partnership to deliver Teads' flagship ad format inRead advertising technology to Nexstar Digital's 125 websites and 239 mobile apps.

This exciting new partnership covers a majority of Nexstar Digital's portfolio including local station websites and apps, NewsNation, and The Hill. This allows Nexstar Digital to scale its online inRead inventory, while increasing video and display ad monetization. Nexstar Digital is now able to leverage Teads' high-attention ad formats, including video and rich media display, as well as Teads' market leading Teads for Publishers Suite, cookieless tools, and Studio Platform. This partnership advances Nexstar Digital's clear focus on monetizing its digital media assets with proven ad technology designed to drive direct advertising sales, create a diversified revenue stream, and increase user engagement.

Teads' inRead technology allows advertising content to be inserted into editorial content without disrupting the user experience. The end-to-end platform offers a suite of cookieless technology for publishers and brands, alongside a full funnel of solutions from branding to performance marketing. The platform also offers both advertisers and publishers cutting-edge creative technology at scale, driven by innovation like Teads Studio for creative and machine learning that drives real business outcomes.

Lori Tavoularis, Chief Revenue Officer at Nexstar Digital said: "This exclusive deal is the start of a fantastic partnership, and we expect a tremendous response from advertisers. Teads' inRead ads will empower our Local and National Sales teams with a performance driven video-first solution that strengthens our suite of video ads. Teads technology creates a sustainable revenue stream for us by monetizing our media properties with high-quality ads without sacrificing the user experience. At Nexstar Digital, we deliver what matters most for our advertising clients including content, audiences, solutions, and most importantly, results. Our partnership with Tead's allows us to deliver even further on this commitment to our customers."

Simon Klein, SVP Publishing North America at Teads, added: "We are really excited about this partnership with Nexstar Digital. Supporting quality publishers is our mission at Teads and we are proud to do so here, ensuring local communities can continue to get the fantastic, relevant content that Nexstar Digital provides, well into the future. Through this direct integration, Teads' market-leading technology can further drive revenue to Nexstar Digital and deliver outstanding results for brands."

About Nexstar Digital

Nexstar Digital, the digital business of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., operates 125 websites and 239 mobile apps, delivering premium and trusted content from Nexstar Media Group's portfolio of media assets, including 200 owned or partner local broadcast stations in 116 U.S. markets, NewsNationNow.com, TheHill.com, and BestReviews.com. Collectively, Nexstar Media Group's digital assets are a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property as ranked by Comscore. For more information and the latest news, visit www.nexstardigital.com.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads' modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world's best publishers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users* in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies, and publishers through a team of 800+ people in 26 countries.

*Global reach as of September 2021

