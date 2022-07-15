- (PLX AI) - Barry Callebaut says Wieze factory to restart first chocolate production lines as of early August.
- • Says the cleaning of the chocolate lines affected by the entry of salmonella-positive lecithin in its factory in Wieze, Belgium, is progressing well
- • As a result, the first cleaned chocolate lines are foreseen to restart production as of early August 2022, with a gradual ramp-up to full capacity over the following weeks
