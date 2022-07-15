Anzeige
Freitag, 15.07.2022
Novozymes A/S: Novozymes plan to further increase prices across the portfolio in response to the significant and persistent hike in incoming cost

Novozymes has experienced unprecedented cost-inflation on raw materials, energy, and logistics. To recover these headwinds, substantial price increases will be implemented.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - 15 July 2022. Novozymes has been able to partially shield its customers from a large part of the global challenges, securing business continuity and high price stability relative to other suppliers.

However, Novozymes will further substantially increase prices at a level at least in line with the current and continued inflationary pressure no later than early 2023, to ensure continued innovation and supply robustness.

Novozymes is committed to create a sustainable future together with our customers and partners with high performing solutions in a cost-effective manner.

All customers have been or will be contacted shortly by their respective account managers.

About Novozymes
Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners, and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel, and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com

NASDAQ OMX: NZYM-B • 6,500 employees • DKK 15 billion turnover • 30+ industries • 700+ products

Media Relations
Lina Danstrup,
Head of Media Relations
Phone: +45 30 77 05 52
lind@novozymes.com (mailto:lind@novozymes.com)

Attachment

  • Novozymes price increase (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/27662224-84f5-4416-8a7a-a55e2d8b9c24)

