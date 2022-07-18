Anzeige
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - Unigel Group Limited

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission 18-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

. 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
Unigel Group Limited (to be renamed to Unigel Group PLC) (the "Company") 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
Unigel House, 7 Park View, Alder Close, Eastbourne, East Sussex, United Kingdom, BN23 6QE 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
Sven Janne Sjoden - Non-Executive Chairman 
Kwang Hua ("Eric") Chhoa - Chief Executive Officer 
Gary Revel-Chion - Director 
Azlinda Ezrina Binti Ariffin - Non-Executive Director 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
General Industrials 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
 
The Company acts as the holding company for its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Unitape Limited ("Unitape"), and its 
60 per cent. owned operating subsidiary, Unigel (UK) Limited ("Unigel") (together the "Group"). Unitape is a UK 
registered manufacturing company which has established a global network in manufacturing and distribution of materials 
used in the manufacture of telecommunication cables. Unigel is a UK registered manufacturing company that specialises 
in the production of thixotropic gels for the cable, construction and power industries. Over the years, Unigel has 
developed into the preferred supplier of cable compounds to the global fibre optic cable industry. 
 
Unigel Group is a pioneer in the field of thixotropic gels for the fibre optic cable industry. The Company is also a 
leading supplier of laminated steel tapes to the fibre optic cable industry in the US. Thixotropic gels and laminated 
steel tapes are essential components to the rapidly growing global fibre optic cable market. 
 
Established over 25 years ago, the Group is well known for its strong branding and customer service, premium product 
quality, technical innovation, and global customer base. Unigel Group leads the industry in customer service and its 
ability to collaborate with its key customers to formulate and create many "world's firsts" in the industry. 
 
The Group exports to over 40 countries and is a key supplier to almost every leading fibre optic cable manufacturer 
worldwide and is the industry's only organisation with multiple manufacturing facilities spread across 3 continents, 
making the Group a reliable and preferred supplier to the fast paced, technology intensive and supply chain sensitive 
global fibre optic cable industry. 
 
To date, the Group has taken a prudent and conservative approach to financing its business growth-mainly through 
internally generated funds, retained earnings, shareholder's advances, and trade financing. With admission to AQSE, the 
Group is optimistic that in addition to raising funds from the IPO for general working capital requirements, it will 
also be able to tap into capital markets to create an acquisition currency to address its strategic alternatives 
initiative. 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
11,285,000 ordinary shares to be issued at 0.5p per share 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
10.0% 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Name          Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission % on Admission 
Hikari Capital Limited1 10,000,000   100    10,000,000     88.61

1Entity controlled by Eric Chhoa, Chief Executive Officer of the Company

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

1 August 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

From Admission: www.unigel.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A. Currently not listed on any exchange.

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

The Company has entered into lock-in and orderly market agreements with each of Hikari Capital; Sven Janne Sjödén; Crystal Koh; Magnus Kreuger; Julia Frances Revel-Chion; Sally Singh-Sohal, and Aida Shamsuddin. These agreements provide for a 6 month lock-in period followed by a 6 month orderly market arrangement.

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

None

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1399323 18-Jul-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

