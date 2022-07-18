Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Acquires Assets of Leading tPEM Company Assisi Animal Health

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that it had acquired substantially all the assets of Assisi Animal Health LLC ("Assisi").

Assisi has created an innovative line of targeted Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (tPEMF) devices for companion animals that provide a safe, drug-free alternative for treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, or behavioral disorders. PEMF technology was cleared for use in humans in 2010, and since 2013 Assisi has conducted clinical studies using the tPEMF technology and its effectiveness in pain management, advancing healing, and control of anxiety in companion animals. Assisi products are supported by major, gold standard, peer-reviewed clinical studies and publications (Research and Clinical Studies | Assisi Animal Health) and are supported by over 40 key veterinary opinion leaders worldwide. Assisi Loop® products are global leaders in the field of both first-line and alternative tPEMF therapy and are sold around the world to help reduce pain and inflammation in the animals with whom we share our lives. They are available from Veterinarians and several additional sales channels.

"Assisi Animal Health and the Loop line of products have been a passionate commitment for the Assisi team since day one," said Francis Russo, Chief Executive Officer of Assisi Animal Health. "We knew this technology could help pets live fuller, pain-free lives and we've focused on making it available to all who need it. We have partnered with the veterinary community to refine and expand our products, to sponsor rigorous clinical research, and to create a market for our proprietary tPEMF therapy. Assisi products have already helped over 100,000 pets over the past eight years. With this acquisition, we are excited to see where Zomedica will take the Loop next and how many more pets will be helped."

"Integrating tPEMP technology alongside focus shock wave energy will not only allow comfortable treatment for many species of animals but also progresses integrative modalities for a variety of conditions, said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA. "This incredibly progressive technology will continue to advance and elevate veterinary care."

"This acquisition adds a growing product line that furthers our commitment to providing solutions that deliver enhanced companion animal care, while improving practice efficiency and economics," said Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer, Larry Heaton. "The Assisi products fit nicely into our growing therapeutics segment. They are complementary with PulseVet® Shock Wave therapy, in that they are designed to be used after shock wave therapy is delivered in the clinic, by the pet parent at home, and are provided by Veterinarians to pet parents to extend the therapy. We are pleased to offer an additional drug-free solution to improve our pets' ability to live pain free."

Greg Blair, Zomedica's Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Planning, led the acquisition initiative for the Company. Maslon LLP acted as legal advisor to Zomedica in this transaction.

About Assisi Animal Health

A leader in veterinary targeted pulsed electromagnetic field (tPEMF) technology, Assisi Animal Health offers drug-free devices that reduce inflammation and are tuned specifically to decrease pain and accelerate healing, and to reduce canine separation anxiety. Assisi is committed to improving quality of life for pets, their owners, and for veterinary professionals through creating safe and effective products backed by rigorous research for all pets in need of pain, inflammation, and anxiety relief. To learn more log on to assisianimalhealth.com.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

